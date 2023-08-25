Roland Arkell





1. Thomas Webb perfume bottle

This cameo glass perfume bottle carved with flowering daffodils is the work of Thomas Webb & Sons, the best known of the many glassmakers working in Stourbridge at the end of the 19th century.

These cameo flasks were mounted in silver by a number of nearby Birmingham silversmiths, this one bearing the mark of Frederick Elkington and the date letter for 1884.

As part of the September 3 auction titled Art, Hermes, Tiffany, Exotic and Unexpected at Meadow Lane Auctions in Glenview, it is estimated at $1500-2000.

2. Disney Peter Pan toys

These boxed hollow-cast figures of Peter Pan and Captain Hook in a sword fight were made by Sacul in the early 1950s to coincide with the Walt Disney movie release.

The short-lived British toy firm Sacul was founded in 1951 by a Mr Lucas, who was a former employee of Timpo. He created his company name by simply reversing his own surname.

Sacul first made high quality and detailed figures of medieval knights, but its specialism became the ‘civilians’ and TV, film and other promotional figures in particular. As the firm folded in 1955, most are considered rarities.

In near mint condition with the original illustrated box deemed excellent, this lot has a guide of $600-1200 at Old Toy Solider Auctions in Pittsburgh on September 9.

3. Harry Bertoia pendant

Artist, sculptor and designer Harry Bertoia (1915-78) created the bulk of his modernist silver, bronze, brass and gold jewellery in the 1930s and 40s. He worked first at the Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan between 1937-43 and then in California from 1944-1950.

The pieces made at the workbench in Cranbrook are particularly coveted. This hand-forged and riveted sterling silver pendant is dated 1943 and was exhibited as part of the exhibition Bent, Cast & Forged: The Jewelry of Harry Bertoia that ran first at the Cranbrook Art Museum (2015) and at the Museum of Arts and Design, New York (2016).

Last sold by Wright in Chicago in May 2017, it returns to the block as part of The Luxury Sale at Main Auction Gallery in Cincinnati on September 2 with an estimate of $10,000-15,000.

4. 18th century French playing cards

This set of 36 cards is early edition of what became known as Petit Etteilla cartomancy cards. They follow the writing of M. Etteilla, Professeur d’Algebre at 48 Rue de l’Oseille, the pseudonym of the French occultist Jean-Baptiste Alliette (1738–1791).

He founded La Société des Interprètes de Thot, an organization specifically dedicated to the study of the Tarot and astrology, at a time when the French Revolution left many Parisians fearful of what the future held.

The cards, that lack a printer’s name and remain uncoloured, are now housed in a later leather box. They are estimated at $800-1200 as part of Turner Auctions’ September 9 Fine Melange Auction in South San Francisco.

5. Art Deco brooch

The September 12 Important Jewellery auction at Hindman in Chicago includes this Art Deco diamond, jade, cabochon emerald and enamel brooch mounted in platinum. Estimated at $10,000-15,000, it comes from the personal collection of award-winning US jewellery designer Evelyn Clothier, who was known for her Art Nouveau–inspired designs.

The auction house sold four other brooches from Clothier in 2022.

