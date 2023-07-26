Laura Chesters





The 20 staff are also artists and are offering their artworks at the online auction that ends on August 4. Bonhams’ buyer’s premium for the auction will be donated to the charity Cure Parkinson's.

Among the specialists with artworks in the auction are Edward Luper, head of Asian art; Lazarus Halstead, head of Asian Art at Bonhams Knightsbridge; Nathan Brown, head of design; Irene Sieberger, head of Contemporary art; and art handler Thomas Garland.

The 53 artworks are on show in Bonhams’ New Bond Street galleries.

View the online auction via Bonhams.