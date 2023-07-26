Edward Luper, Bonhams' head of Asian art, is inspired by Asian art, particularly Japanese Ukiyo-e woodblock prints and nihonga style painting. The Lego Nanban Ship of Fools is estimated at £800-1000.
-
Laura Chesters
- 26 Jul 2023
The 20 staff are also artists and are offering their artworks at the online auction that ends on August 4. Bonhams’ buyer’s premium for the auction will be donated to the charity Cure Parkinson's.
Among the specialists with artworks in the auction are Edward Luper, head of Asian art; Lazarus Halstead, head of Asian Art at Bonhams Knightsbridge; Nathan Brown, head of design; Irene Sieberger, head of Contemporary art; and art handler Thomas Garland.
The 53 artworks are on show in Bonhams’ New Bond Street galleries.
View the online auction via Bonhams.
Simon Johnson, director of Valuations, Trusts & Estates at Bonhams, enjoys the outdoors creating landscape from places he visits. The Downs, afternoon light is estimated at £100-150.
Lucy Lanning, a jewellery specialist at Bonhams, created this quilted patchwork using a technique called paper piecing. The Kaleidoscope Quilt is estimated at £2000-3000.
This oil on canvas is by Jade Connolly, Bonhams’ sales co-ordinator for Silver and Homes and Interiors. It is titled In The Thick Of It and estimated at £800-1200.
This handmade lace cloth from 1993, titled Tradition, is by Greek-born Tania Patkidou who is Bonhams group financial controller. It has an estimate of £200-250.
Sophie von der Goltz, a specialist for European ceramics at Bonhams, has been knitting for more than 10 years and loves recreating the knitwear of the 1920s, 30s and 40s. Coup de Coeur has an estimate of £80-120.