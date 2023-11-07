Laura Chesters





The bulk of the sale is The Irish News Collection: 30 lots acquired over 40 years by the late Jim Fitzpatrick, former owner of The Irish News. The sale also features artworks from the Irish collector and dealer Mary Hobart, who with her late husband Alan ran Pyms Gallery.

The auction is called The Irish Sale: Vision & Voice and will be on view at City Assembly House, Dublin, from November 24-28 with the online sale running from November 17-28.

Kieran O’Boyle, head of Bonhams Ireland & Northern Ireland, said: “Bonhams will be celebrating those whose vision and voice shaped the cultural and artistic identity of Ireland through Irish art, culture, design, and history.”

Among the lots are works by artists Sir William Orpen, Paul Henry and John Butler Yeats; typescripts from James Joyce’s novel Finnegans Wake; a bust of Michael Collins; and a Thin Lizzy autographed poster.

A George V silver and enamel casket by Sharman D Neill, Dublin 1923, belonging to Lord Carson also features in the sale.

The domed lid is inscribed: “Presented to Lord Carson by the Loyalists of Ulster, 16th October 1923, This casket contains the key of the album in which are inscribed the names of your dedicated admirers throughout Ulster.”

Edward Henry Carson, Baron Carson (1854-1935), was an Irish Unionist politician, barrister, and judge. He served as Attorney General and Solicitor General for England, Wales and Ireland as well as the First Lord of the Admiralty for the British Royal Navy. He is also remembered for his open-ended cross examination of Oscar Wilde in a legal action that led to Wilde being prosecuted.