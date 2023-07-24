Roland Arkell, Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Boar's head tureen

The boar’s head tureen with matching stand is considered the rarest of all the game tureens made by the Minton factory in its colourful majolica range.

The model, with the date letter for 1877, replicates an 18th century design made popular by Chelsea in soft paste porcelain. Only a handful of these are known and those that have appeared at auction have made spectacular sums.

This example in good condition was recently found by Norfolk auction house Keys. It will be offered on the first day of the firm’s July 26-28 Fine Art and Antiques sale in Aylsham with an estimate of £15,000-18,000.

View this tureen via thesaleroom.com.

2. Meissen plate

Also at Keys three day Summer Fine sale is a Meissen plate from the Swan Service modelled by Joachim Kändler.

The celebrated service so called because it is decorated in relief with two swans among bullrushes, was commissioned in 1737 for Count Heinrich von Bruhl, the prime minister under Augustus III and director of the Meissen factory. The service took five years to complete, and numbered over 2200 pieces although many were destroyed by Russian troops at the end of the Second World War.

The dinner plate has an estimate of £8000-£10,000 at Keys in Aylsham from July 26-28.

View this plate via thesaleroom.com

3. Dog drawing

Among the lots from the estate of the late art dealer Jerry Warren is this drawing of a dog by Gerard Ter Borch II (1617-81). It is estimated at £300-500 at Chorleys Fine Art and Antiques sale on July 25-26.

On the reverse of the picture Warren recorded the provenance of both the picture and former owner. It is among hundreds of paintings, watercolours and Old Master drawings consigned from his estate in the sale. Having bought and collected for 60 years the family are now selling many of his pictures.

Simon Chorey of Chorley’s said: “Jerry started his dealing life in the village of Minchinhampton in Gloucestershire. He soon began amassing pictures and researched the detail of every picture he bought, all of which, in his opinion, were masterpieces missed by the sale cataloguer. Several of his purchases were such finds, and he was able to move with his family to bigger premises in Shipston on Stour in Warwickshire. He remained in Shipston for the rest of his life, dying at the property he loved, surrounded by his pictures.”

View this drawing via thesaleroom.com.

4. Fox brooch

This early 20th century 15ct gold bar brooch with fox head detail is offered at Fellows jewellery sale on July 25 with an estimate of £120-180.

View this gold brooch via thesaleroom.com.

5. Toy dog

Complete with original growling mechanism, this late 19th/early 20th century papier-mâché French bulldog is for sale at The Cotswold Auction Company on July 25-26.

Known colloquially as ‘growlers’, these were originally created in France in the 1890s in homage to the breed, which is closely related to the better-known British bulldog. It features a fine hair collar: a copy of the straw collars worn by French bulldogs to stop them getting their heads stuck in the openings to badgers’ dens.

The estimate in Cirencester is £400-600.

View this dog toy via thesaleroom.com