1) Chinese vase sells for 3850-times estimate in French sale

A Chinese blue and white vase with a Qianlong mark shot past its four-figure estimate to sell for €7.7m (£6.2m) in France – described as winning the 'EuroMillions' by the auction house.

2) Previews: A mystery Scottish family portrait is among five lots to watch

Our recent selection of five items appearing at auction included a Victorian portrait of four children with the boys dressed in kilts and one holding a golf club.

3) "It’s been my best week ever": Japanese armour takeaway earns a slap-up celebration

David Thatcher sold a dozen pieces of Japanese armour in eight days. "I even took my wife out for fish and chips,” he said

4) Lucie Rie bowl stars in our pick of seven auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Dame Lucie Rie bowl from the 1970s that made over three times estimate in Dorset.

5) Fresh auction record for Hans Coper vase

A monumental piece by the German-born British ceramicist Hans Coper set a new auction record for studio pottery.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period October 6-12, 2022.