Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Scottish family portrait

The Old Master, British and European Paintings auction at Bellmans on October 11 includes a Scottish painting by Otto Leyde (1835-97).

He was born in East Prussia, but settled in Edinburgh in 1854, exhibiting in the Royal Scottish Academy for the first time in 1858. He is known for his portraits of Scottish society families but also his subject pictures, often with a strong Scottish theme.

This oil on canvas portrait, above, signed and dated 1862 of four children and their red setter has strong Scottish links, although the sitters are currently unknown. The boys are dressed in kilts and the girls in blue and white dresses.

One sitter holds a golf club.

2. Carved wooden figure of a saint

Wimbledon Auctions holds its first sale on October 10. It includes this 16th century Tyrolean carved wood and polychrome figure of a saint, possibly Francis of Assisi.

Measuring (1.42cm) high, it has an estimate of £3000-5000.

3. Falklands War medals

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

The Battle of Mount Harriet on June 12, 1982, was an intense night attack led by ‘K’ Company. Corporal Michael Eccles, 42 Commando, Royal Marines, led his men under fierce machine gun and rocket fire to the Argentine position, overrunning them and securing the critical high ground over Port Stanley. The Argentine surrender was received on June 15.

For his gallantry during these operations Corporal Eccles was awarded the military medal – one of only 10 issued during the conflict and one of four issued to 42 Company. He later served in Northern Ireland, northern Iraq and southern Turkey.

The Eccles family, living in Plymouth, have decided to put the group of four medals and miniatures up for auction at Plymouth Auction Rooms on October 11, where they carry an estimate of £30,000-40,000.

4. Emerald brooch

This late 19th century emerald and diamond pendant/brooch is expected to bring £2000-3000 as part of the Select Jewellery & Watches sale held by Lyon & Turnbull in London on October 11.

According to a report from the Gemmological Certification Services (GCS), the square cushion-shaped emerald, weighing approximately 2.30 carats, is a natural Colombian stone with none to insignificant indications of clarity enhancement.

Estimate £1000-1500.

5. Tongan paddle

A tribal paddle discovered in a Derby house is estimated at £2000-4000 in Hansons’ auction in Etwall on October 14.

Believed to be from Tonga, it is dated April 14, 1830, and has an inscription reading: William Murray, in a great hurry, took me in his hand. Out of a Conoa. Land. At Vavaoo and brought me to this land. I’m arrived at my journey’s end. To be presented. To a friend.