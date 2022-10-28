img_55-2.jpg

Baltasar Lobo’s (1910- 93) marble Torse penché dans l’espace (1970) – priced around £74,000 at Connaught Brown’s Exploring Figuration show.

1) London gallery Connaught Brown stages exhibition focusing on the human figure

The human figure has been continually re-imagined by artists, whether they have followed tradition or rebelled against it.

2) Old bottles contain plenty of appeal for collectors at Canterbury auction house

img_42-2.jpg

Five from a lot of 27 late 19th and early 20th century cod bottles – £6600 at Canterbury Auction Galleries.

Forty years after he began identifying Victorian rubbish heaps then digging in them, a Kent collector’s faith in the saying ‘where there’s muck there’s glass’ was vindicated when fellow enthusiasts demolished estimates on scores of his old bottles.

3) Token value back in the day, now worth thousands

img_15-1.jpg

Sawbridgeworth Penny 1801 – £12,000 at Baldwin’s.

Coin dealer Patrick Deane first became interested in 17th and 18th century trade tokens in 1970 when working at Spink and Son.

4) LS Lowry match view nets a record result

Going to the Match by LS Lowry

Going to the Match by LS Lowry – £6.6m at Christie’s.

Despite wider economic uncertainty, prices for LS Lowry (1887-1976) seem to keep on rising.

5) Top selling bronze horse stars in our pick of five auction highlights

Bronze after Giambologna

The Pacing Horse, a bronze after Giambologna – £38,000 at Lawrences.

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a bronze cast based on one of the great Giambologna’s (1529-1608) favourite models that made over 25-times estimate in Somerset.

