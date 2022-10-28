



1) London gallery Connaught Brown stages exhibition focusing on the human figure

The human figure has been continually re-imagined by artists, whether they have followed tradition or rebelled against it.

2) Old bottles contain plenty of appeal for collectors at Canterbury auction house

Forty years after he began identifying Victorian rubbish heaps then digging in them, a Kent collector’s faith in the saying ‘where there’s muck there’s glass’ was vindicated when fellow enthusiasts demolished estimates on scores of his old bottles.

3) Token value back in the day, now worth thousands

Coin dealer Patrick Deane first became interested in 17th and 18th century trade tokens in 1970 when working at Spink and Son.

4) LS Lowry match view nets a record result

Despite wider economic uncertainty, prices for LS Lowry (1887-1976) seem to keep on rising.

5) Top selling bronze horse stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a bronze cast based on one of the great Giambologna’s (1529-1608) favourite models that made over 25-times estimate in Somerset.