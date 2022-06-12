



1) Diamond brooch given by Queen Elizabeth II as a thank-you for coronation duties

A presentation diamond brooch given by Queen Elizabeth II to the Duchess of Norfolk for assistance prior to her coronation in 1953 is to be offered by Mayfair auction house Noonans.

2) William de Morgan record for Goodison’s £45 vase

An Arts and Crafts vase designed by William de Morgan set an auction record at Christie's.

3) Near-total ban on antique ivory comes into force

The Ivory Act is now in force in the UK, bringing in a near-total ban on the sale of antique ivory.

4) A René Lalique car mascot is among six lots to watch

With estimates from £180-30,000, here are six previews of upcoming items.

5) A landmark of Canadiana rediscovered in an attic

Recently found in a Norfolk attic, a full set of Canadian scenes by the military artist and topographical draughtsman Major General James Pattison Cockburn (1779-1847) sold for £130,000 at Forum Auctions.

