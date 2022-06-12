Most Read.jpg

1) Diamond brooch given by Queen Elizabeth II as a thank-you for coronation duties

A presentation diamond brooch given by Queen Elizabeth II to the Duchess of Norfolk for assistance prior to her coronation in 1953 is to be offered by Mayfair auction house Noonans.

A Queen Elizabeth II presentation diamond brooch, estimated at £4000-6000 at Noonans.

2) William de Morgan record for Goodison’s £45 vase

An Arts and Crafts vase designed by William de Morgan set an auction record at Christie's.

William de Morgan Arts & Crafts faience vase – £50,000 at Christie’s.

3) Near-total ban on antique ivory comes into force

The Ivory Act is now in force in the UK, bringing in a near-total ban on the sale of antique ivory.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has said the Ivory Act 2018 will be enforced from June 6 in the UK. The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) is responsible for regulating the act.

4) A René Lalique car mascot is among six lots to watch

With estimates from £180-30,000, here are six previews of upcoming items.

René Lalique’s Grenouille (frog) car mascot – estimate £1000-2000 at McTear’s.

5) A landmark of Canadiana rediscovered in an attic

Recently found in a Norfolk attic, a full set of Canadian scenes by the military artist and topographical draughtsman Major General James Pattison Cockburn (1779-1847) sold for £130,000 at Forum Auctions.

The Lower City of Quebec, from the Parapet of the Upper City from a full set of Canadian scenes by James Pattison Cockburn sold at Forum Auctions for £130,000.

