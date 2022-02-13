



1) UK Ivory Act soon to be enforced

The near total ban on the trade in ivory in the UK promised three years ago is just a matter of weeks away from enforcement.

2) Anger as Sotheby’s closes pension scheme

A group of Sotheby’s former employees are considering further action against the auction house’s plan to close its ‘defined benefit’ pension plan.

3) RAF Museum buys medals awarded to last surviving Tirpitz attacker from 617 (Dambuster) Squadron

The medal group awarded to the last surviving RAF pilot of 617 (Dambuster) Squadron to attack the German battleship Tirpitz has been sold to the RAF Museum via a sale arranged by London auction house Dix Noonan Webb.

4) Futuristic London Transport from 1926 poster stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a rare transport poster from 1926 imagining what London may look like 100 years into the future.

5) Hubert de Givenchy collection comes to Christie’s

The collection of Hubert de Givenchy (1927-2018), featuring more than 1200 lots of French and European furniture and works of art, will be offered at Christie's in Paris in June.

