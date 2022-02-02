Laura Chesters





You have 2 more free articles remaining

The family of the fashion designer has consigned the collection to Christie’s Paris saleroom and the date of this announcement (February 2) coincides with the 70th anniversary of the first haute couture collection de Givenchy presented in Paris on February 2, 1952.

The family said: “Through this sale, we are very pleased to be able to celebrate the exceptional taste of Hubert de Givenchy and his lifelong companion Philippe Venet. We wish to share the elegance and aesthetic heritage that they have passed on to us.”

The sale will be held on 14-17 June as a live event with an additional online auction running from June 8-23.

The collection includes sculpture and paintings from Old Masters to Modern and Contemporary works from two of de Givenchy’s homes—the Hôtel d'Orrouer in Paris and the Château du Jonchet in the Loire Valley.