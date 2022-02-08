Laura Chesters





You have 2 more free articles remaining

On February 3 the government laid a statutory instrument (a form of legislation) that sets out the provisions for the operation of exemptions under the Ivory Act. A new digital service will be launched on February 24 allowing dealers and collectors to register and certify exempted ivory items they would like to trade in with enforcement beginning in the spring.

Details of the regulations are on the government's legislation website.

The Act was given Royal Assent in December 2018 but the enforcement was delayed due to the administrative and legal changes needed to be in place around the workings of the new law as well as a legal challenge mounted by antiques dealers under the lobby group Friends of Antique Cultural Treasures (FACT) Ltd.

Once it is enforced it will be illegal to deal in ivory items unless the item meets one of the five narrow exemptions and are registered or have an exemption certificate.

The exemptions to the ban are:

Pre-1947 items containing less than 10% ivory by volume.

Pre-1975 musical instruments containing less than 20% ivory by volume.

Pre-1918 portrait miniatures with a surface area of no more than 320 sq cm

Sales to, and hire agreements with, qualifying museums.

Pre-1918 items with outstanding artistic, cultural, or historical value

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) will work with traders and owners to ensure they were compliant with the ban. APHA has the role of regulating the Act and is responsible for checking registrations and applications.