Tom Derbyshire





These include a private collection that has passed by descent from Louis Mountbatten (1900-79), the 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma.

After the Second World War, in which he had been appointed Supreme Allied Commander of South East Asia Command, he became Viceroy of India in 1947, shortly before the country’s independence.

While in India with his wife, Edwina Ashley (1901-60), they collected many of the items included in this sale taking place in Leyburn. Highlights include two c.1940s Indian cloth dolls of Lord and Lady Mountbatten (estimate £120-180) and two early 20th century Indian souvenir woven cloths (estimate: £150-250).

House call

Also up for sale at Tennants, based in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, is a collection of monogrammed bed linen and accessories for Princess Mary of Harewood House, and a collection of costume, textiles and ephemera from Castle Howard.

Princess Mary (1897-1965) was the only daughter of King George V and Queen Mary, sister of kings Edward VIII and George VI, and aunt of Queen Elizabeth II. She married Henry Lascelles, Viscount Lascelles (later the 6th Earl of Harewood), in 1922, and given the title of Princess Royal 10 years later.

Animal magic

Another lot of royal interest in the Tennants auction is an unusual Irish linen damask tablecloth and napkins, decorated with a portrait of King George V, the Royal Coat of Arms, the Union flag and an array of elephants, kangaroos, platypuses and kiwis (estimate: £400-600).