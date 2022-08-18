Laura Chesters, Roland Arkell





Catherine Southon Auctioneers

Catherine Southon Auctioneers has appointed two new members of staff. Joining the team based in Chislehurst (the firm holds its sales at the Farleigh Gold Club, Surrey) are valuer Hans Pugh and office manager Joanne Barber.

Hans Pugh started his career with Sotheby's in 1994, working in its Bond Street galleries, in Baden Baden (working on the 15-day house sale) and latterly as a furniture and works of art cataloguer at Sotheby's Sussex and Sotheby's Olympia. He later worked as a dealer and freelance valuer.

Joanne Barber previously worked at Sotheby’s Bond Street, and Bonhams in both New York and San Francisco.

Olympia Auctions

Olympia Auctions plans a new specialism in Contemporary Indian art that will form part of its established Asian sales. This new category will be curated by new recruit Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil. Gohil previously worked at the Piramal Art Foundation in Mumbai, as the vice president of Mumbai auction house Prinseps and as a museum researcher in India.

Charles Miller

Charles Miller, the auction house specialising in maritime, scientific models, fine art and instruments, has appointed Tom Wadman as auction assistant. His role will include working alongside founder Charles Miller cataloguing and organising the administration for forthcoming auctions including the next sale on November 1. Wadman previously interned at Olympia Auctions and is interested in the maritime world.

LAPADA

LAPADA, The Association of Art & Antiques Dealers, has appointed a new membership and marketing officer, Talia Kozielek. Following a degree at The Courtauld Institute of Art Kozielek has worked in both galleries and at a digital art business. The role is a newly expanded position, as Talia will support the marketing and communications activities of LAPADA as well as lead initiatives to grow and look after the membership.

Keystone Law

Law firm Keystone Law has hired Gregor Kleinknecht as partner focused on art and cultural heritage law

Doyle

New York auction house Doyle has opened a new gallery in South Carolina. The gallery, in a c.1888 building at 123 King Street, will be renovated and open in Charleston by the winter. Doyle will host consignment days, talks and events and preview exhibitions of property to be auctioned in New York and online.

Laura Doyle, CEO of Doyle, said: “We are thrilled to join the robust arts and culture community in Charleston.”

Doyle has also been celebrating 60 years in the auction business.