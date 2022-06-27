Roland Arkell





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Mary Ireland pictures

An interesting subplot to Lyon & Turnbull’s June 28 sale titled Hints on Household Taste: Paul Reeves are 18 works by the Birmingham School artist Mary Ireland (1891-1980). Working in the 1930s-50s, she was most noted for her ‘fabric mosaics’ which incorporated fragments of antique with hand-painted elements.

The 18 pictures have been collected by dealer Paul Reeves over the last 30 years.

This three-panel work c.1935 with the inscription verso Fairytale, A Fabric Triptych by Mary Ireland is estimated at £700-1000.

2. Qing vase

Adam’s Fine Asian Art sale in Dublin on June 28-29 includes this Qing period famille rose rouleau vase decorated with the scene known as ‘100 birds courting the phoenix’.

Since the phoenix appears only during peaceful reigns, the pattern stands for the harmonious relationship between a ruler and his officials.

Estimated at €15,000-30,000, the 20in (50cm) vase comes from a collection on the French Riviera and was previously the property of Baron Sir Duncan Orr-Lewis (1898-1980), a Canadian billionaire industrialist who lived in Cap d’Antibes.

3. Bow breakfast cup

Mallams is holding a Cheltenham Country House Sale on June 29.

This Bow breakfast cup, c.1754-58, decorated with a cross-legged Chinaman pattern, measuring 5½in across x 2in (13.5cm x 5.5cm), is estimated at £300-400.

4. Anglo-Chinese padouk armchairs

The Furniture and Works of Art sale at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury on June 29-30 includes this rare pair of Anglo-Chinese padouk armchairs.

Similar to chairs in Carl Crossman’s The Decorative Arts of the China Trade, the chairs were probably made in Canton or Macau for an East India Company official. They are based on an English or Irish prototype but constructed in an entirely Chinese way.

Estimate £15,000-20,000. The sale is on view at the firm’s new showroom at Castlegate, Old Sarum.

5. Charles II oak dresser base

Duke’s Interiors auction on June 30 contains the contents and part contents of two residences: The Old Rectory and residual contents from Newton Surmaville.

Consigned from the former is this Charles II oak dresser base, 17th century with later elements, the top with a moulded edge, over three frieze drawers with geometrically molded panelling, divided by turned half columns, on baluster turned front legs, joined by a low shelf.

Measuring 2ft 11in high x 6ft 2in x 19in (90cm high x 1.88m wide x 49cm deep), it is guided at £500-1000 in the Dorchester sale.

6. Lynn Chadwick sculpture

The June 30 sale at Dawsons in Maidenhead includes Modern British art from a private London collection. One of two bronzes by Lynn Chadwick (1914-2003), Walking Couple III, 17in (42cm) high, is estimated at £80,000-120,000.