Frances Allitt





A photograph by Benji Reid, a contemporary surrealist, joins the collection of the Kent institution. It boosts the representation the black British community at Bethlem. The work recently won the mental health category in the Wellcome Trust’s photography competition.

It is included in the museum’s autumn exhibition A way from home: Bethlem artists on longing and belonging.

The institution promotes the understanding of mental illness, its treatment and recovery and features artists such as Richard Dadd, Louis Wain and Jonathan Martin.

Geoffrey Munn, BADA Trust Chairman said: “I am thrilled that the BADA Friends has been able to contribute to the museum in this way, and I am sure the photograph will certainly give food for thought for all those who see it in the current exhibition and in the years to come”.





