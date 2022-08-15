Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Jacobite goblet

The sale of Scottish Works of Art & Whisky sale at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on August 17 includes this remarkable Jacobite goblet (pictured above).

The 7½in (19cm) glass carries commonly recognised Jacobite symbols but the mottos are previously unrecorded.

One side reads Hanover To The Devil, a reference to the divine right of the Stuart dynasty and the illegitimacy of the Hanoverian succession. The facing inscription Damnation To The Union is overtly an anti-British sentiment which many Scots still held by the mid-18th century.

The addition in smaller font of the words Appin and the Cause is thought to relate to the Stewart of Appin clan who were staunch supporters of the Jacobite cause from the earliest days.

Estimated £3000-5000.

lyonandturnbull.com

2. Hawker dressing table

Famous for the Hurricane among many other planes it produced, it is not widely known that Hawker Engineering was also responsible for a range of bedroom furniture made in the 1940s for use in RAF bases across Europe.

Two examples are on offer at the W&H Peacock Mid Century Design Furniture & Effects auction on August 19. Shown here is an aluminium dressing table, 4ft 11in (1.2m) wide, estimated at £800-1200. With the same guide, the other is a 6ft (1.83m) high aluminium wardrobe.

peacockauction.co.uk

3. Memento mori ring

This George III gold gentleman’s memento mori ring inscribed to the black enamel band R Dickson Skine Esq Died 9 Feb 1791 Aged 71 is estimated at £600-800 in the Batemans Jewellery & Watches, Silver & Gold, Coins & Banknotes auction in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on August 19.

Also on offer, guided at £400-600, is a gold memento mori portrait miniature brooch pendant, possibly 17th century, depicting King Charles I in armour wearing a medal and with a skull to his side.

batemans.com

4. Llanelly pottery plate

Rogers Jones in Cardiff is holding a timed online sale of Welsh ceramics closing on August 14. This Llanelly pottery plate decorated by Samuel Shufflebotham with the figure of Mari Jones of Bala in Welsh costume within circular bands comes from a private collection in Swansea.

Estimate £300-500.

rogersjones.co.uk

5. Royal Worcester plate

This Post-War Royal Worcester cabinet plate decorated with a still-life of fruit within a rich blue and gilt border has a guide of £250-500 at Leighton Hall Auctions in Alton, Staffordshire, on August 20.

The fruit scene is signed for factory artist S Weston.

leightonhallauctions.com