1) Plea for help to trace missing Lucie Rie ceramics

A group of Lucie Rie (1902-95) ceramics bought at auction in 1997 has been stolen from a home in north London.

2) Stonemasons struck gold in house discovery

A cache of 239 French 17th century gold coins discovered in a manor house in Brittany was a sell-out success when offered at auction.

3) Asian art: Late Chinese imperial saucer dish emerges in west London

This small piece of late Chinese imperial porcelain has a dark brown six-character mark for the Tongzhi emperor (1861-75).

4) Christopher Dresser jug stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a Christopher Dresser electroplated jug that made 10-times estimate in Eastbourne.

5) New hires and a new book on Victorian photography from Queen guitarist Brian May

Rock star and Queen guitarist Brian May is an avid Victorian photographica collector and has one of the largest collections of Victorian stereo (3-D) photographs in the world.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period October 21-27, 2021.