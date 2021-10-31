Most Read.jpg

1) Plea for help to trace missing Lucie Rie ceramics

A group of Lucie Rie (1902-95) ceramics bought at auction in 1997 has been stolen from a home in north London.

Dame Lucie Rie 'Sale of a Lifetime' auction at Bonhams

The items were purchased by the current owner at the Dame Lucie Rie 'Sale of a Lifetime' auction at Bonhams in April 1997.

2) Stonemasons struck gold in house discovery

A cache of 239 French 17th century gold coins discovered in a manor house in Brittany was a sell-out success when offered at auction.

img_54-3.jpg

Louis d’or à la Croix des Templiers of 1640 from the Paris mint. It also made €46,000 (£39,655) at Ivoire Angers Deloys.

3) Asian art: Late Chinese imperial saucer dish emerges in west London

This small piece of late Chinese imperial porcelain has a dark brown six-character mark for the Tongzhi emperor (1861-75).

img_28-6.jpg

Piece of late Chinese imperial porcelain - estimate £1200-1800 at Matthew Barton’s European and Asian Works of Art sale at Olympia Auctions on November 24.

4) Christopher Dresser jug stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a Christopher Dresser electroplated jug that made 10-times estimate in Eastbourne.

2515-hh-beastbourne.jpg

Christopher Dresser designed Elkington & Co claret jug - £10,200 at Eastbourne Auction Rooms.

5) New hires and a new book on Victorian photography from Queen guitarist Brian May

Rock star and Queen guitarist Brian May is an avid Victorian photographica collector and has one of the largest collections of Victorian stereo (3-D) photographs in the world.

Brian May and Denis Pellerin

Rock star and Queen guitarist Brian May has written a book - Stereoscopy: the Dawn of 3-D - with art historian Denis Pellerin.

