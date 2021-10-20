Laura Chesters





Brian May and Denis Pellerin' s new book

Rock star and Queen guitarist Brian May is an avid Victorian photographica collector and has one of the largest collections of Victorian stereo (3-D) photographs in the world.

His firm, the London Stereoscopic Company (LSC) regularly exhibited at photo fairs.

He is now releasing a new book - Stereoscopy: the Dawn of 3-D - written by art historian Denis Pellerin and edited by May.

The book, which charts Victorian life through unseen stereo photos from May’s archive, is released next month. The stereoscope was first demonstrated in 1838 by Charles Wheatstone, inventor and Professor of Experimental Philosophy at King's College.

May and Pellerin are also taking part in a talk on the book with the British Library, hosted at King's College and also via video.

For more information on the November 10 event: Stereoscopy: The Dawn of 3-D. Brian May and Denis Pellerin visit The British Library.

Stereoscopy: The Birth of 3-D by Denis Pellerin, edited by Brian May is out on November 10 and available for order now from shop.londonstereo.com

Bishop & Miller Auctioneers

Bishop & Miller Auctioneers has expanded its team of specialist valuers. Steven Stockton has joined as a paintings specialist covering the Eastern region. Stockton has previously worked at Tennants and Bonhams.

His appointment follows former Bonhams specialist David Houlston who joined earlier this year as a specialist consultant for period oak (ATG 2507). Oliver Miller said the firm is growing its auctions and now holds 100 auctions across the year from jewellery and watches to toys, military and music as well as a specialist auction calendar.

Frieze

Events and fair organiser Frieze has appointed Patrick Lee as director of Frieze Seoul. The first Korean staging is planned for September 2-5, 2022 at COEX in the Gangnam District of the city. In this position Pat will work closely with Minju Kweon, who has been appointed to the new role of head of VIP relations, Asia.

Lee has more than 15 years experience working in the arts, most recently as executive director of Gallery Hyundai in Seoul. Launching in partnership with the Galleries Association of Korea, the new fair will run alongside KIAF ART SEOUL.