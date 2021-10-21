Auction catalogue

The items were purchased by the current owner at the Dame Lucie Rie 'Sale of a Lifetime' auction at Bonhams in April 1997.

The owner of the collection by the studio potter had stored them in a strong box in a wardrobe while work was being completed on the home.

Lucie Rie bowl

Among the stolen Lucie Rie ceramics was this stoneware footed bowl in matt blue glaze with turquoise and bronze rim.

However, sometime between August 31-September 8 the collection went missing.

Lucie Rie footed bowl

Among the missing items is this c.1960 porcelain footed bowl in green ochre matt glaze.

The items have been reported to the police and descriptions have been lodged with the Art Loss Register.

Lucie Rie pot
Lucie Rie cup and bowl

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting Crime Reference Number 2822029/21.

