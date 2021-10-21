Laura Chesters





The owner of the collection by the studio potter had stored them in a strong box in a wardrobe while work was being completed on the home.

However, sometime between August 31-September 8 the collection went missing.

The items have been reported to the police and descriptions have been lodged with the Art Loss Register.

The collection which includes the items pictured plus a saucer were purchased by the current owner at the Dame Lucie Rie Sale of a Lifetime auction at Bonhams in April 1997.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting Crime Reference Number 2822029/21.