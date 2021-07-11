Most Read.jpg

1) Eric Knowles and Charles Hanson team up for Kent valuation day

Specialist Eric Knowles and auctioneer Charles Hanson will be taking part in a valuation day to raise money for charity. The event will be the first in Knowles’ new art and antiques emporium in Tunbridge Wells in Kent.

Eric Knowles and Charles Hanson

Eric Knowles and Charles Hanson. Image credit: www.davidbartholomewphotography

2) Dealer and ex-auctioneer join forces to develop Dorset business

The former Edinburgh Woollen Mill has turned into antiques market with more than 40 dealers.

img_52-1.jpg

Craig Wharton and Phillip Travers who are launching the Sherborne Antiques Market on July 31.

3) ‘Harmonica’ pistol from the 1860s stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a rare J Jarre & Co second type ‘harmonica’ pistol that made over four-times estimate in Italy.

J Jarre and Co ‘harmonica’ pistol

J Jarre & Co second type ‘harmonica’ pistol in original case – €19,000 (£17,300) at Czerney.

4) A Wedgwood vase and a Matisse etching are among five lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £800-12,000, here are five previews of upcoming items.

Wedgwood vase

The Wedgwood snake handled vase at Potteries Auctions.

5) Obituary: Anthony William Pratt (1955-2021)

Tony Pratt, chairman of the Canterbury Auction Galleries was an auction house chairman who was proud of his profession and his beloved Canterbury saleroom.

img_59-1.jpg

The late Tony Pratt.

