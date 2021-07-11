ATG Reporter



1) Eric Knowles and Charles Hanson team up for Kent valuation day

Specialist Eric Knowles and auctioneer Charles Hanson will be taking part in a valuation day to raise money for charity. The event will be the first in Knowles’ new art and antiques emporium in Tunbridge Wells in Kent.

2) Dealer and ex-auctioneer join forces to develop Dorset business

The former Edinburgh Woollen Mill has turned into antiques market with more than 40 dealers.

3) ‘Harmonica’ pistol from the 1860s stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a rare J Jarre & Co second type ‘harmonica’ pistol that made over four-times estimate in Italy.

4) A Wedgwood vase and a Matisse etching are among five lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £800-12,000, here are five previews of upcoming items.

5) Obituary: Anthony William Pratt (1955-2021)

Tony Pratt, chairman of the Canterbury Auction Galleries was an auction house chairman who was proud of his profession and his beloved Canterbury saleroom.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period July 1-7, 2021.