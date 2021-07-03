Laura Chesters



The July 4 event will support The Pickering Cancer Drop-in Centre.

Joining Knowles and Hanson will be picture specialist Grant Ford, jewellery expert John Benjamin and valuer Loraine Turner.

The event will be the first in Knowles’ new art and antiques emporium.

The Pantiles Arcade has launched this week at The Corn Exchange, Tunbridge Wells in Kent and will be home to a number of dealers.

Knowles had begun working as a dealer with Robert Woodmansey’s ScottishAntiques.com.

The new venture in the arcade will be also be a retail outlet for chandelier manufacturer and glass restorer Wilkinson and dealers John and Chrissie Masters of The Design Gallery of Westerham.

Other dealers will join the space in due course and further events will be held.