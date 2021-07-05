Roland Arkell



1. 19th century charges

This pair of late 19th century pottery chargers offered by Special Auction Services in Newbury on July 6 carry the mark for the French ‘father of art pottery’ Theodore Deck (1823-91) and the signature of Ernest Carrière (1858-1908). They measure 15in (37cm) including the frames.

Carrière was part of Deck’s studio and a celebrated painter of the day. A similar pheasant dish designed by Deck and executed by Carrière is part of the collection at the V&A. Estimate £2000-3000.

2. Wassail bowl

An early wassail bowl and cover comes for sale at Woolley & Wallis as part of the Furniture and Works of Art sale on July 6-7.

This textbook Charles II example made in lignum vitae, c.1660-70, comes for sale from the estate of Peter Mactaggart (1931-2020) whose family ran an antiques shop in Welwyn, Hertfordshire, from the late 1940s to the early 1970s.

Remarkably the lid retains, to the underside, its brass and Surrey enamel type roundel or ‘print’ depicting the Royal Coat of Arms of Charles II. When the piece was featured in Apollo magazine in December 1936 as part of an article titled The Wassail Bowl and the Custom of Wassailing at Christmas Time the author Owen Evan-Thomas wrote: “This is the only wassail bowl I have ever seen containing under the lid its original ‘print’.”

Estimate £6000-8000.

3. 17th century tankard

The silver and jewellery sale at Dreweatts in Newbury on July 7 includes this 6¼in (16cm) high 17th century straight-tapered tankard by Anthony Ficketts.

It carries the date letter that corresponds to the period July 13, 1659, to July 12 1660, raising the possibility that it was made during the final days of the de facto republic led by Richard Cromwell or during the very early days of the restoration of Charles II. The armorial shield for Stafferton is later.

Estimate £5000-7000.

4. Matisse etching

This framed etching on Annam appliqué to wove by Henri Matisse (French 1869- 1954) titled Martiniquaise, 1946, has an estimate of £8000-12,000 at Roseberys London on July 7.

Martiniquaise means ‘woman from Martinique’. This work comes with a provenance from Jane Kahan Gallery, New York, according to label verso.

5. Wedgwood vase

Three catalogues have been published for the July Fine Art Sale at Potteries Auctions – one for each day of the sale comprising more than 2000 lots in total.

Among the Wedgwood on offer from July 8-10 is this (71cm) high white on pale blue limited-edition snake handled vase and stand, estimated at £800-1600.

