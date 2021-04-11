ATG Reporter



1) Mountbatten family collection raises £5.6m at Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s reported 1400 bidders from 55 countries participating in the auction of the collection of Patricia Knatchbull, 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma (1924-2017).

2) Dutch dealers strike out on their own with online fair

Dealers from the Royal Dutch Fine Art & Antique Dealer Association (KVHOK) have joined forces to launch an online fair which opens this month.

3) $1.9m record for British coin set in Dallas

The record for a British coin has been broken again with the sale at Heritage Auctions in Dallas of an Edward VIII proof pattern £5 for $1.9m (£1.39m).

4) Auctioneer Lee Young leaves Duke’s and buys local Somerset saleroom

Lee Young, Asian specialist and BBC Antiques Roadshow expert, has become the new owner of Frome saleroom Dore & Rees. He has now left his role as managing director at Duke’s.

5) A Lalique bowl and a Rolex Submariner are among four lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £300-12,000 here are four previews of upcoming items.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 1-7, 2021.