1) Mountbatten family collection raises £5.6m at Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s reported 1400 bidders from 55 countries participating in the auction of the collection of Patricia Knatchbull, 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma (1924-2017).

The Banks Diamond, a late 18th century brooch with a cushion-shaped yellow diamond. It sold for £110,000 at Sotheby’s sale of works from the family collection of Patricia Knatchbull, 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

2) Dutch dealers strike out on their own with online fair

Dealers from the Royal Dutch Fine Art & Antique Dealer Association (KVHOK) have joined forces to launch an online fair which opens this month.

Among the paintings on offer at the first Dutch Antique Dealers Online Fair is this view of the Montelbaanstoren on the bank of the Oudeschans canal in Amsterdam by Johannes Christiaan Karel Klinkenberg (1852-1924). The 15.25 x 21in (39 x 53cm) oil on canvas is priced between €40,000-60,000 by Kunsthandel AH Bies.

3) $1.9m record for British coin set in Dallas

The record for a British coin has been broken again with the sale at Heritage Auctions in Dallas of an Edward VIII proof pattern £5 for $1.9m (£1.39m).

The Edward VIII proof pattern £5 that sold for $1.9m (£1.39m) at Heritage Auctions.

4) Auctioneer Lee Young leaves Duke’s and buys local Somerset saleroom

Lee Young, Asian specialist and BBC Antiques Roadshow expert, has become the new owner of Frome saleroom Dore & Rees. He has now left his role as managing director at Duke’s.

Lee Young who has become the new owner of Frome saleroom Dore & Rees.

5) A Lalique bowl and a Rolex Submariner are among four lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £300-12,000 here are four previews of upcoming items.

Lalique Perruches bowl in frosted and polished clear and opalescent glass, 1931 – estimate £2000-3000 at McTear’s on April 8.

 

