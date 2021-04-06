Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Lalique bowl

The core of a sale of British & Continental Ceramics & Glass at McTear’s in Glasgow on April 8 is a private Scottish collection of Lalique, Daum and Gallé glass.

Numbering 26 lots of Lalique and 22 lots of Daum and Gallé, it includes this 10in (25cm) Lalique Perruches bowl (above) in frosted and polished clear and opalescent glass designed in 1931. Estimate £2000-3000.

View and bid for this Lalique bowl via thesaleroom.com.

2. Pat Douthwaite picture

The April 7 Contemporary & Post War art sale at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh includes a number of works by Patricia Douthwaite (1939-2002), one of the true originals of Scottish art.

She is admired today as among the heirs to the Colourists (she was mentored by John Duncan Fergusson who suggested she did not attend art school) – and as a maverick who once broke into a house and stole back a painting from a buyer she did not consider worthy of owning her work. This 5ft x 4ft (1.52 x 1.22m) oil titled verso Gwen John Courting is guided at £3000-5000.

View and bid for this Patricia Douthwaite picture via thesaleroom.com.

3. Meteor mezzotint

The April 7-8 sale of books and manuscripts at Dominic Winter in South Cerney includes, estimated at £300-400, this rare uncoloured mezzotint titled An accurate Representation of the Meteor which was seen on Augt. 18th 1783.

The great meteor of 1783 was visible for a thousand miles over north-western Europe. Witnesses reported that the meteor lit up the whole sky, with a letter in the Evening Chronicle recounting that its ‘lustre almost equalled the sun’.

This particular 8 x 11in (22 x 28cm) view – one of only a handful known – was recorded at Winthorpe near Newark upon Trent, by Henry Robinson, a schoolmaster, and published by him on October 14, 1783.

View and bid for this meteor mezzotint via thesaleroom.com.

4. Rolex Submariner

Also at Charterhouse is this Rolex Submariner wristwatch was bought new by a sailor while serving on a ship at Singapore. The owner bought it for £32 10s in 1967 from the NAAFI having watched James Bond in the film Dr No wear a similar Submariner.

The owner has decided to sell after 54 years as it has become too valuable for him to wear. It is expected to bring £10,000-12,000 in the Charterhouse two-day April 8-9 auction in Sherborne.

“Our client bought the watch new for while serving as a Leading Aircrewman in the Fleet Air Arm. He recalls it cost about two weeks’ wages,” says auctioneer Richard Bromell.

The watch – a dial variant - comes with original Rolex green leather covered box and the guarantee, dated November 2, 1967.

View Charterhouse’s auction via thesaleroom.com.