The first Dutch Antique Dealers Online Fair runs from April 9-11 and will feature 47 exhibitors covering a range of areas within the art and antiques market. Each dealer will offer 21 pieces from their collection and the works will include Old Master paintings, prints, glassware, Russian icons, 20th-century design, fine jewellery and Asian art, as well as other fields for which the Dutch trade is well known.

Among the dealers exhibiting are Vanderven Oriental Art, Delftware specialist Aronson Antiquairs, Old Master gallery Bijl-Van Urk and map, prints and drawings dealership Mefferdt & De Jonge.

The absence of many of the live art fairs that would usually take place in the first half of the year, as well as the growth of digital sales over the course of the pandemic, appear to be the reasons behind this initiative. The organisers said that the items on offer would include “exceptional pieces that would not be misplaced at fairs like TEFAF [which normally runs in March but this year has been rescheduled for September] and PAN Amsterdam [taking place in November].”

No live fairs have taken place in The Netherlands so far in 2021 and while the Amsterdam antiques district had hoped to open in May, many dealers now fear that rising Covid case numbers will mean restrictions will be in place until late summer.

Digital landscape

The organisers added: “Online presence is now essential and internet accessibility, user-friendly websites and transparent prices have all become permanent fixtures in the art world. This will no doubt have an ongoing effect even after the world opens up again…The landscape of selling and promoting art and antiques has changed for good.”

The online fair will operate with users able to view objects in each dealers’ shop window and, when clicked, descriptions and additional photos will be available. Contact will be made directly with the dealers, who will be ready and available to answer questions and to talk to visitors live via email or telephone for the duration of the fair.

The fair opens at thedaaf.com at 2pm on April 9. Visitors do not need to register.

Every visitor who purchases an item on the opening day will receive a complimentary bottle of champagne, a nod to the usual refreshment served on opening days of physical fairs.

Exhibitors

The full list of dealers at the first Dutch Antique Dealers Online Fair is:

Aardewerk Antiquair Juwelier

Ruben Aardewerk Antiques

Kunstgalerij Albricht B.V.

Aronson Antiquairs

V.O.F. Jan Beekhuizen Kunst en Antiekhandel

Kunsthandel A.H. Bies B.V.

Bijl- Van Urk B.V.

Kunsthandel P. de Boer B.V.

Lennart Booij Fine Art and Rare Items

BorzoGallery

Kunsthandel Ivo Bouwman

Galerie van den Bruinhorst

Daatselaar Fine Art & Antiques

Douwes Fine Art (since 1770)

John Endlich Antiquairs

Galerie Tiny Esveld

Kunsthandel Jacques Fijnaut B.V.

Antiquariaat Forum

Foumani Persian Gallery

Gude & Meis Antique Clocks

Heutink Ikonen V.O.F.

Pieter Hoogendijk Antiquair

Hotei Japanese Prints

Kollenburg Antiquairs BV

VKD Jewels

Kunstconsult - 20th century art | objects

Frides Laméris Kunst en Antiekhandel

Dirk en Dirk-Jan Limburg

Inter-Antiquariaat Mefferdt & De Jonge

Mentink & Roest

Jan Morsink Ikonen

Peter van Os Antiques & Fine Art

Polak Works of Art

Pygmalion Beeldende Kunst

Jacob J. Roosjen, SRI®

Marjan Sterk Antiquair - Juwelier

Kunsthandel Inez Stodel

Salomon Stodel Antiquités

Studio 2000

Tóth Ikonen

Vanderven Oriental Art

Verbeek-Schuttelaar

Meindert Verhaar Antiquair

Floris van Wanroij Fine Art

Kunsthandel E.J. van Wisselingh & Co

Zebregs&Röell fine art - antiques

Kunsthandel Mieke Zilverberg