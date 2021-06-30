Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

It will run auctions in the city of Modern & Contemporary Art, Design, Photography and Luxury and has three scheduled sales this autumn.

The inaugural sale of Modern & Contemporary Art will be held online on September 10-17. Sotheby’s said Cologne becomes its sixth selling location in Europe joining London, Paris, Geneva, Zurich and Milan.

Sotheby’s first opened an office in Germany (in Munich) in 1969.

Separately the auction houses is launching a summer private sales gallery in Monaco, running from July to October.