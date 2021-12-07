Laura Chesters



The facility in Cromwell Place opened last year and its artist and dealer members have access to 15 exhibition spaces.

The latest to be unveiled is the refurbished Lavery studio.

The space is the former studio of Irish painter Sir John Lavery (1856-1941) which has undergone extensive refurbishment.

It will be able to host exhibitions from March 2022.

The first planned show by a Cromwell Place member in the new space is the Gilbert Bayes Award presented by the Royal Society of Sculptors from March 14-27, 2022.

Ahead of this launch Cromwell Place is today (December 7) hosting a lecture on John and Hazel Lavery.

Politics & Portraiture: 100 Years of the Anglo-Irish Treaty takes place at 5pm today (December 7) featuring a conversation between Dr Sinéad McCoole, historian and curator (and author of Hazel: A Life of Lady Lavery), and Martin Clarkson who is chairman of consultancy The Storytellers.

Lavery created many of his works in the London studio and it was also the site for the final negotiations which led to the signing of the Anglo-Irish treaty.

John and Hazel Lavery frequently hosted their close friend and Irish revolutionary figure Michael Collins, as well as notable figures including Sir Winston Churchill, Auguste Rodin, King George V, WB Yates and James Abbott McNeill Whistler in the space.

https://cromwellplace.com/