Roland Arkell





You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Martinware tobacco jar

A rare stoneware ‘Grotesque’ tobacco jar by the Martin Brothers (pictured top) is estimated at £30,000-50,000 in Dreweatts’ October 26 auction in Newbury.

The Fulham pottery (1873-1914), which was run by four brothers (Wallace, Walter, Charles and Edwin), only lit the kiln once a year and without protective saggars. Due to this strange practice, it had a high rate of losses, which meant output was extremely limited.

‘Grotesque’ figures such as this example were the signature style and a particular penchant of the eldest of the brothers, Robert Wallace Martin (1843-1923), who was also an architectural sculptor.

He was the lead designer at the pottery and the rim of the lid of the jar, dating from March 1900, bears his signature. View this Martinware tobacco jar via thesaleroom.com.

2. Replica Alfred Jewel

This replica of the famous Alfred Jewel discovered in a field in North Petherton, Somerset, in 1693 dates from the late 19th or early 20th century. It is of a good quality and represents an accurate copy of the original.

At Plymouth Auction Rooms on October 27 it carries an estimate of £400-600. View this replica Alfred jewel via thesaleroom.com.

3. Cabinets

A pair of 19th century Kingwood, porcelain and ormolu mounted cabinets is estimated at £800-1500 in Duke’s Interiors auction on October 28.

Dating from c.1875, they include central porcelain plaques, one depicting a child, the other the profile of a lady, with the larger bottom section containing a large central plaque with ormolu surround depicting romantic scenes, directly after painter Jean-Antoine Watteau (1684-1721) below a smaller plaque after the same artist.

They measure 6ft 4in high x 2ft 7in wide x 15½in deep (1.93m x 79cm x 39.5cm). View this pair of cabinets via thesaleroom.com.

4. Peter Blake’s 100 sources of Pop Art

Pop art is in focus at Roseberys Modern & Contemporary Prints & Multiples auction on November 2. Among the works by Sir Peter Blake (b.1932) is this work from a series of seven printed collages with images from popular culture: magazine cuttings, characters from comics and clipped adverts.

This 100 sources of Pop Art from 2014 is estimated at £7000-10,000. The screenprint with glitter is numbered 93/175. View this Peter Blake pop art collage via thesaleroom.com.

Recently Some of the Sources of Pop Art 3 from 2006 set an auction record for an individual edition at Martel Maides in the summer at £4500.