Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The events will run between July 2-16 with a preview day on July 1.

As part of the events LAW Digital will present Revolution and Renewal, a group selling exhibition online featuring works from every participant, guest-curated by Dr Arturo Galansino, director general of the Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi in Florence.

A large number of physical exhibitions are also scheduled in Mayfair and St James's and the dealers hosting these include Kallos Gallery, Colnaghi, The Fine Art Society, Sam Fogg, Tomasso with a joint show with new participant Galerie Chenel, Laocoon Gallery, Stephen Ongpin Fine Art, Guy Peppiatt Fine Art, Härb Nuti and new participant Elliott Fine Art.

In a statement LAW said: “The advantage of London Art Week over traditional single-venue art fairs is that, given the often-changing Covid-19 regulations, LAW can go ahead in its normal 'live' format as long as galleries are allowed to open.

“As a result, the event continues to be a major focal point in the year for many participants and attracts a global audience of important collectors and museum curators.”

For a full list of the participants involved and their exhibitions and sales visit https://londonartweek.co.uk/