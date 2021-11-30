Laura Chesters



Under government guidelines, retail includes art and antiques auction houses and dealers' shops, antiques centres and galleries (but not museums) as well as indoor fairs. However some exemptions for individuals still apply, as before.

ATG has asked DCMS for clarification which is expected to be published later today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new measures to respond to the emergence of UK cases of the Omicron variant.

Many art and antiques venues were already requiring face coverings and some businesses alerted customers to the change ahead of time.

Sunbury Antiques Market yesterday told fair goers arriving today that face coverings will be required indoors.

In light of the governments most recent announcement we politely ask that everyone attending our event to please wear a face covering in all inside areas of the racecourse and when in close proximity to anyone in all outside spaces unless medically exempt.



See you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/CaMnMtv1Dl — Sunbury Antiques Market (@SunburyAntiques) November 29, 2021

In England the face covering rule does not apply to hospitality.

In Scotland requirements for face coverings were already in place for all indoor settings for food, retail and public transport. Scotland also advises to work from home where possible.

In Wales it remains a legal requirement to wear face coverings in all indoor places open to the public (except hospitality and wedding venues).

In Northern Ireland face coverings are also required in all indoor settings accessible to the public.

In Ireland face coverings must be worn in indoor public settings unless sitting at a restaurant or café table.

Read more online at the relevant government websites:

England: gov.uk guidance as Omicron variant emerges

Wales: gov.wales on face coverings guidance

Scotland: gov.scot latest on Omicron variant

Ireland: citizensinformation.ie on face coverings guidance

Northern Ireland: nidirect.gov.uk guidance on face coverings