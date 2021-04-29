Laura Chesters



Sotheby’s

Amy Cappellazzo, the head of Sotheby’s Fine Art division since 2016, is leaving the firm later this year. She had joined Sotheby’s after the auction house bought art advisory firm Art Agency, Partners (AAP) which Cappellazzo had founded with private advisor Allan Schwartzman two years earlier.

Brooke Lampley and Mari-Claudia Jiménez are to take on newly created leadership roles in the Sotheby’s Global Fine Art division, while Gregoire Billault is being promoted to chairman of Contemporary Art.

Lampley joined Sotheby’s from Christie’s in 2018. Her new role is chairman and worldwide head of sales for Global Fine Art at Sotheby’s, and she will lead several departments across auction and private sales, including Old Masters, Impressionist & Modern art and Contemporary art.

Jiménez will become chairman, managing director and worldwide head of business development, in the Global Fine Art division.

Cappellazzo said: “Having worked alongside Brooke and Mari-Claudia these last few years, I know they are ideally suited to lead Sotheby’s Global Fine art division through what will unquestionably be period of continued transformation and opportunity.”

Phillips

Phillips has appointed Stephen Brooks as the company’s next chief executive officer, from September this year, with current CEO Edward Dolman becoming executive chairman of Phillips’ group of companies.

Dolman and Brooks will work with Phillips’ global chairwoman, Cheyenne Westphal.

Brooks was previously at Christie’s and was most recently deputy chief executive there.

Before joining the art world, Brooks worked in financial services at accountancy firms.

Dolman, who joined Phillips in 2014, will continue to work in developing company business strategy and support business-getting efforts across the organization.

Separately, Phillips announced the launch of an advisory team called Phillips Art Advisory (PAA). The division will focus on private collectors and clients, particularly in Asia, and will be run by Kevie Yang, head of PAA.

In Phillips’ jewellery team it has hired Sara Payne Thomeier as head of jewels in the Americas and Cristel Tan in Singapore as international jewellery specialist for South East Asia.

Thomeier will join the team in New York. Her most recent role was as executive vice president and jewellery specialist at Gurr Johns International.

Tan has more than a decade of experience including at Christie’s and Sotheby’s. She was most recently head of sale jewels for Sotheby’s Hong Kong.