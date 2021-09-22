Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

It has renovated its Paris office on Rue de la Paix in the French capital and will hold its first sale there on October 7: Antiquities: A Voyage of Passion from Luxor to Rome.

Earlier this year Bonhams moved its annual Greek art auction to France from London following Brexit.

The firm will hold an exhibition from September 20-24 which will preview selected lots from across its autumn season of sales. Auctions planned include Impressionist and Modern Art on October 13 and Post-War and Contemporary Art on October 14.

Bruno Vinciguerra, Bonhams CEO, said: “As a global auction house, we want to be accessible and approachable for consignors worldwide. The enhanced Paris office will provide a key location to best serve clients in Europe and across Francophone countries.”

Meanwhile, Sotheby’s announced it will add France as a new location for its regular series of wine and spirits auctions in the Beaune and Bordeaux areas.

It has taken on wine collector and former investment banker Amayès Aouli as head of auction sales for Europe. Jasper Morris has also been appointed as a consultant for its Hospices de Beaune sale on November 21 in the Burgundy region.

Sotheby’s inaugural sale of Spirits in France will follow in December and plans are in place for a full roster of wine and spirits sales in 2022, to be announced in due course. Sotheby’s already holds dedicated wine sales in New York, London and Hong Kong.

Sotheby’s said it will also stage its first Luxury Week in Paris with a series of four auctions offering jewellery, watches, fashion accessories and design in the week commencing September 27.