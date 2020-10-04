Most Read.jpg

1) Watch auctioneer Charles Hanson selling the ‘ultimate lockdown find’ found in a workman’s garage

An 18th century Beijing-enamel wine pot and cover described as the ‘ultimate lockdown find’ has sold for £390,000 at a Hansons auction in Derbyshire.

Chinese antique

The Chinese wine pot and cover that sold for £390,000 at Hansons.

2) New rules force indoor fairs to close their doors

More indoor antiques and collectables fairs have been called off as coronavirus cases rise again and restrictions increase.

decorative fair.jpg

The latest government announcement means that indoor fairs in conference centres and exhibition halls in England will not be able to take place this autumn.

3) IACF Peterborough gets green light for October event

Organisers say The Peterborough Festival of Antiques will go ahead as planned.

IACF 2.jpg

The Peterborough Festival of Antiques is classed as an indoor and outdoor market.

4) New faces at auction houses Sotheby's, Bonhams, Kingham and Orme, Bamfords and Morphy – the latest Movers & Shakers

New and returning faces across the auction world in the UK, Hong Kong and US.

Bonhams Leslie Roskind.jpg

Leslie Roskind moves to Bonhams in Hong Kong.

5) Lord Snowdon sale at Christie’s led by Prince of Wales investiture chairs

Christie’s sale of items formerly owned by Lord Snowdon (1930-2017) was led by a pair of chairs he designed himself for the investiture of the Prince of Wales in July 1969.

Prince of Wales investiture chairs

A pair of red-painted ash-laminate Prince of Wales investiture chairs – £35,000 at Christie’s.

 

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 24-30, 2020.

