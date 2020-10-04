ATG Reporter



1) Watch auctioneer Charles Hanson selling the ‘ultimate lockdown find’ found in a workman’s garage

An 18th century Beijing-enamel wine pot and cover described as the ‘ultimate lockdown find’ has sold for £390,000 at a Hansons auction in Derbyshire.

2) New rules force indoor fairs to close their doors

More indoor antiques and collectables fairs have been called off as coronavirus cases rise again and restrictions increase.

3) IACF Peterborough gets green light for October event

Organisers say The Peterborough Festival of Antiques will go ahead as planned.

4) New faces at auction houses Sotheby's, Bonhams, Kingham and Orme, Bamfords and Morphy – the latest Movers & Shakers

New and returning faces across the auction world in the UK, Hong Kong and US.

5) Lord Snowdon sale at Christie’s led by Prince of Wales investiture chairs

Christie’s sale of items formerly owned by Lord Snowdon (1930-2017) was led by a pair of chairs he designed himself for the investiture of the Prince of Wales in July 1969.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 24-30, 2020.