Laura Chesters



Will Thomas, IACF managing director, said: “As The Peterborough Festival of Antiques is classed as an indoor and outdoor market the local authority and Public Health England have given the market the green light for this Friday and Saturday (October 2-3).”

He added: “We have put in place extensive safety measures and worked with the local authority and Public Health England to ensure the event can go ahead.”

Thomas also said IACF expects up to 2000 stallholders at the event.

Recent government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have meant exhibition halls and conference centres have not been able to reopen from October 1 as had previously been expected. This has caused a number of other fair organisers that use these venues to cancel their events.