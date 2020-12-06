Most Read.jpg

1) The heavenly globe: Exceptional Qing famille rose vase soars over estimate at Chiswick Auctions

“The first sight I had of the vase was from an old photograph and my heart skipped a beat,” said Chiswick Auctions specialist Lazarus Halstead of this spectacular Qing famille rose vase.

img_12-5.jpg

Lazarus Halstead, specialist at Chiswick Auctions, alongside a Qianlong mark and period vase sold at £370,000.

2) New faces and new offices at auction houses across the UK – the latest hires in the art and antiques world

The latest Movers & Shakers news including at Phillips, Rogers Jones as well as a special honour for a well-known furniture dealer.

The Old Vicarage.jpg

The Old Vicarage in Carmarthen is to be Rogers Jones' west Wales office from January 2021.

3) ‘Kyng James’ hawking ring found by a metal detectorist stars in our latest pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes an early 17th century silver hawking ring found by a metal detectorist in West Sussex that sold for over three-times estimate.

Silver vervel

This early 17th century silver vervel inscribed ‘Kyng James’ – £18,500 at Timeline Auctions.

4) Trade delight as markets and dealers reopen

The art and antiques sector breathed a sigh of relief with the news that shops and centres, auction houses, markets and some fairs can reopen in England from December 2.

img_4-3.jpg

The Malvern Flea (pictured here pre-Covid-19) will run at the Three Counties Showground on December 13.

5) The British Antique Dealers’ Association (BADA) appoints new chairman

Louise Phillips is the new chairman of The British Antique Dealers’ Association (BADA), taking over from Michael Cohen.

Louise Phillips.jpg

Dealer Louise Phillips is the new BADA chairman.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 26-December 2, 2020.

