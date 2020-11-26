Laura Chesters



Rogers Jones

Welsh auction house Rogers Jones is expanding with a premises in west Wales.

Established in 1992 by David and Margaret Rogers Jones, Rogers Jones & Co will now operate a valuation and consignment office in Carmarthen alongside its established salerooms in Cardiff, south wales (opened 2013) and Colwyn Bay in north Wales.

The new Carmarthen operation will be run by Charles Hampshire and his Welsh-speaking wife Morganna.

Hampshire joined the firm in 2018 and has overseen an increase in business in Swansea, The Gower, Carmarthenshire, and Pembrokeshire.

The valuation and consignment office will operate from the Old Vicarage, close to Carmarthen town centre (pictured above, top).

The premises will host regular specialist valuation days from Ben Rogers Jones (Welsh art, ceramics and sporting memorabilia) and Philip Keith (Asian art, ceramics and tribal art), with Charles valuing jewellery, watches, coins, antiques and collectables on a by appointment basis. The office will open Monday to Thursday 10am-4pm from January 2021.

Lennox Cato

Antiques dealer Lennox Cato has been appointed one of eight new Deputy Lieutenants of Kent. The title honours his “positive contributions to the county and the nation”.

Cato, adopted as a two-month-old baby by a family of antique dealers in Brighton, established Lennox Cato Antiques in 1978, specialising in 18th and 19th century furniture and works of art.

In 1997 he and his family moved to Edenbridge, Kent, and he became involved in the local community becoming a town councillor, chairman of the local Sports Association and set up Edenbridge Cares, a networking platform for local charities, churches, schools and town councillors.

Cato has appeared on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow since 2014 and is a council member at The British Antiques Dealers’ Association (BADA).

Nesbits

Nesbits Auctions of Portsmouth has hired a former editor of Picture Postcard Monthly to expand its collectables auctions.

Mark Wingham joins as a consultant to catalogue postcards and coins for the Southsea saleroom.

Auctioneer and managing director John Cameron said: “Mark is well-known around the postcard circuit, being a member of the Postcard Traders Association and has considerable knowledge of the postcard market and also a good knowledge of British coins.”

The auction house plans regular specialist sales in 2021 and is also hoping to hire a philatelic specialist on a consultancy basis to expand its stamps department.

Phillips

Phillips has appointed Tobias Sirtl as specialist in 20th century and Contemporary Art in Munich. Sirtl joins Phillips following three years at Christie’s, specialising in Post-war and Contemporary art.

Previously he has worked with galleries including ARNDT Gallery in Berlin but started his career at Phillips in its Berlin office in 2004.

In Munich he will work with Alice Trier, reporting to Olivia Thornton.