ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Philip Mould launches daily livestream based on personal collection

A well-known dealer is putting his own spin on ‘working from home’ as Philip Mould welcomes the public to his Oxfordshire estate.

2) Coronavirus: latest changes to auctions and fairs dates

With the coronavirus outbreak impacting the art and antiques trade, many fairs and auctions have been cancelled or postponed in both the UK and overseas. Here is a list of events that ATG is aware have been changed so far and this story will be updated as we receive further information.

3) Sotheby’s reports ‘surge’ in online buying as clients forced to bid from home

In one of the first tests of the art market since the UK government announced tougher ‘social distancing’ guidance due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sotheby’s latest ‘Made in Britain’ auction recorded a dramatic increase in online bidding.

4) UK art and antiques businesses close their doors but some sales to continue online

The government’s updated list of businesses whose premises must close as UK enters three-week lockdown to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus includes all dealers, centres, fairs and auctions.

5) Unseen for a century, pocket watches bring £145,000 in Surrey sale

A cache of pocket watches, unseen on the market for close to a century, sold for £145,000 in Surrey.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period March 19-25, 2020.