Frances Allitt



Starting tomorrow at 4pm the London dealer launches a series of daily online live tours, not from his Pall Mall premises but from Duck End, his country house, showcasing top items from his collection. He will tell the stories behind some of is favourite works starting with a portrait of Colonel William Cope (1612-1691), the first resident of Duck End, by Robert Walker.

It will be accessible via Instagram and Facebook Live stream and further details are set to be available via the dealership’s website and social media pages.

Mould is known for his appearances on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow and Fake or Fortune as well as his London gallery.

He is among the many dealers who have shut their premises and are looking to online technology to interact with buyers and potential clients.

