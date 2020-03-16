ATG Reporter



Please note, due to the fast-moving situation in terms of the rescheduling of events, we strongly advise checking with an auction house or fair organiser before travelling to the venue.

Headline developments

The Drouot auction centre in Paris closed until further notice

Christie’s postpones many sales and closed most of its offices – London remains open

Phillips postpones all of its sales until mid-May

Sotheby's and Bonhams plan to go ahead with scheduled auctions

Salon du Dessin cancelled

Art & Antiques for Everyone at NEC cancelled

Cancelled or rescheduled auctions

United Kingdom

Kidson Trigg, Highworth (April 16) – cancelled

Andrew Smith & Son, , Itchen Stoke, March 25-27 postponed to April 1-12

Phillips, London, Design sale (March 26) - postponed

Ireland

Adam’s, Dublin, Irish Art (March 25) - postponed

France & Monaco

The Drouot auction centre is now closed until further notice.

Artcurial, Paris, 20th Century Interiors (March 17) - cancelled

Artcurial, Paris, Prints Multiples & Illustrated Books, (March 18) - cancelled

Artcurial, Paris, Old Masters & 19th century Art, (March 25) - cancelled

Artcurial, Paris, Comic Strip Art, (March 28) - cancelled

Christie’s Paris, Old Master & 19th Century Drawings (March 25) - cancelled

Christie’s Paris, Works on Paper (March 26) - cancelled

Christie’s Paris, Hommage à Arp – La collection Greta Stroeh (March 26) - cancelled

Christie’s Paris, Impressionist and Modern Art (March 27) - cancelled

Christie’s Paris, Rare Books & Manuscripts (April 7) - cancelled

Christie’s Paris, Pre-Columbian Art (April 7) - cancelled

Christie’s Paris, African, Oceanic and American Indian Art (April 8) - cancelled

Christie’s Paris, Collection Delanoue (April 28) - cancelled

Christie’s Paris, The Collector: Le Goût Français (April 29)

Hotel des Ventes de Monaco - March and April sales cancelled and closed until further notice

Thierry-Lannon, Brest - all March auctions cancelled

The Netherlands

Onder de Boompjes, Leiden- all auctions until further notice

Belgium

Horta, Hotel de Ventes, Belgium: Sale moved from 23 & 24 March to 6 & 7 April

Coronari Auctions, Nazareth - March 21 sale postponed to April 22

Arenberg Auctions, Brussels, March 20-21 auction postponed

Galerie Moderne, Brussels, March 23- 24 sale postponed to April 6-7

Switzerland

Phillips Geneva, Watches (May 9-10) - postponed

US

Christie’s NY, A Lasting Engagement: The De Boer Collection (March 18) - to be rescheduled

Christie’s NY, South Asian Modern & Contemporary Art (March 18) - to be rescheduled

Christie’s NY, Contemporary Art Asia Online (March 19-26) - to be rescheduled

Christie’s NY, Photographs (March 31) - to be rescheduled

Christie’s NY, Dalva Brothers: Parisian Taste In New York (April 2) - to be rescheduled

Christie’s NY, Prints and Multiples (April 15-16) - to be rescheduled

Fairs

UK

The Chelsea Antiques Fair, London, Penman Fairs, March 18-20 - cancelled

Edinburgh Premier Book Fair, Edinburgh, ABA and PBFA, March 20-21 - cancelled

Art & Antiques for Everyone, Birmingham, MAD Events, April 2-5 - cancelled

Grandma’s Attic, Pavilion, Bournemouth, March 22 - cancelled

France

Foire du Chatou, March 13-22 - cancelled

PAD Paris Art + Design, Paris, April 1-5 - rescheduled to May 12-17

Salon du Livre, Paris, March 20-23 - postponed

Salon du Dessin, Paris, March 25-30 - postponed until ‘the end of May’

Salon des Antiquaires d’Avignon, SODAF, April 8 - cancelled (on website not April 5 as mentioned)

Belgium

Ciney Puces et Salon des Antiquaires (April 16) - postponed

Germany

Art Cologne, April 23-26 - postponed to November 19-22

Hong Kong

International Antiques Fair 2020 May 30-June 2 - postponed until further notice