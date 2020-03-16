Please note, due to the fast-moving situation in terms of the rescheduling of events, we strongly advise checking with an auction house or fair organiser before travelling to the venue.
Headline developments
The Drouot auction centre in Paris closed until further notice
Christie’s postpones many sales and closed most of its offices – London remains open
Phillips postpones all of its sales until mid-May
Sotheby's and Bonhams plan to go ahead with scheduled auctions
Salon du Dessin cancelled
Art & Antiques for Everyone at NEC cancelled
Cancelled or rescheduled auctions
United Kingdom
Kidson Trigg, Highworth (April 16) – cancelled
Andrew Smith & Son, , Itchen Stoke, March 25-27 postponed to April 1-12
Phillips, London, Design sale (March 26) - postponed
Ireland
Adam’s, Dublin, Irish Art (March 25) - postponed
France & Monaco
The Drouot auction centre is now closed until further notice.
Artcurial, Paris, 20th Century Interiors (March 17) - cancelled
Artcurial, Paris, Prints Multiples & Illustrated Books, (March 18) - cancelled
Artcurial, Paris, Old Masters & 19th century Art, (March 25) - cancelled
Artcurial, Paris, Comic Strip Art, (March 28) - cancelled
Christie’s Paris, Old Master & 19th Century Drawings (March 25) - cancelled
Christie’s Paris, Works on Paper (March 26) - cancelled
Christie’s Paris, Hommage à Arp – La collection Greta Stroeh (March 26) - cancelled
Christie’s Paris, Impressionist and Modern Art (March 27) - cancelled
Christie’s Paris, Rare Books & Manuscripts (April 7) - cancelled
Christie’s Paris, Pre-Columbian Art (April 7) - cancelled
Christie’s Paris, African, Oceanic and American Indian Art (April 8) - cancelled
Christie’s Paris, Collection Delanoue (April 28) - cancelled
Christie’s Paris, The Collector: Le Goût Français (April 29)
Hotel des Ventes de Monaco - March and April sales cancelled and closed until further notice
Thierry-Lannon, Brest - all March auctions cancelled
The Netherlands
Onder de Boompjes, Leiden- all auctions until further notice
Belgium
Horta, Hotel de Ventes, Belgium: Sale moved from 23 & 24 March to 6 & 7 April
Coronari Auctions, Nazareth - March 21 sale postponed to April 22
Arenberg Auctions, Brussels, March 20-21 auction postponed
Galerie Moderne, Brussels, March 23- 24 sale postponed to April 6-7
Switzerland
Phillips Geneva, Watches (May 9-10) - postponed
US
Christie’s NY, A Lasting Engagement: The De Boer Collection (March 18) - to be rescheduled
Christie’s NY, South Asian Modern & Contemporary Art (March 18) - to be rescheduled
Christie’s NY, Contemporary Art Asia Online (March 19-26) - to be rescheduled
Christie’s NY, Photographs (March 31) - to be rescheduled
Christie’s NY, Dalva Brothers: Parisian Taste In New York (April 2) - to be rescheduled
Christie’s NY, Prints and Multiples (April 15-16) - to be rescheduled
Fairs
UK
The Chelsea Antiques Fair, London, Penman Fairs, March 18-20 - cancelled
Edinburgh Premier Book Fair, Edinburgh, ABA and PBFA, March 20-21 - cancelled
Art & Antiques for Everyone, Birmingham, MAD Events, April 2-5 - cancelled
Grandma’s Attic, Pavilion, Bournemouth, March 22 - cancelled
France
Foire du Chatou, March 13-22 - cancelled
PAD Paris Art + Design, Paris, April 1-5 - rescheduled to May 12-17
Salon du Livre, Paris, March 20-23 - postponed
Salon du Dessin, Paris, March 25-30 - postponed until ‘the end of May’
Salon des Antiquaires d’Avignon, SODAF, April 8 - cancelled (on website not April 5 as mentioned)
Belgium
Ciney Puces et Salon des Antiquaires (April 16) - postponed
Germany
Art Cologne, April 23-26 - postponed to November 19-22
Hong Kong
International Antiques Fair 2020 May 30-June 2 - postponed until further notice