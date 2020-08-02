ATG Reporter



1) Coronavirus: Adams fairs and IACF postpone London events under government regulations

Two more UK fair organisers have called off events as the closure of conference and event venues has been prolonged.

2) Huge bidding battle as rediscovered Old Master military drawings take £125,000 at Sworders

A sensational competition emerged at Essex saleroom Sworders as a pair of Old Master drawings attracted 12 phone bidders.

3) Glamour and high society mix in a Scottish country house sale

Ingredients for a tantalising sale don’t come much better than high society, glamour, famous names and an illustrious family combined with a varied, single-owner country house collection.

4) A portrait by James Jebusa Shannon and an Old Master found in a skip near Portobello Road are among five lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £300-12,000 here are five previews of upcoming items including a depiction of the Massacre of the Innocents believed to date from the early 17th century found in a skip near Portobello Road in the 1960s.

5) 'The King’s Speech' cigarette case sells for more than 10-times estimate at Woolley & Wallis

A royal presentation silver cigarette case given by George VI to his speech therapist Lionel Logue, the subject of the 2010 film 'The King’s Speech', sold for £61,000 at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury.

