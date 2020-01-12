ATG Reporter



1) New anti-money laundering law: trade in paintings must comply, but not furniture, porcelain or books

The ‘works of art’ covered by revised anti-money laundering legislation coming into effect in the UK this week exclude key collecting areas, after successful lobbying by art market trade bodies.

2) Feel the fear and do it anyway: 10 top tips on selling at antiques fairs

ATG asks the experts – dealers and organisers of vetted and non-vetted fairs – for their top tips on stalling out at indoor and outdoor fairs.

3) Government issues export bar for £8m Gainsborough landscape in hope of finding UK buyer

The owner of a Thomas Gainsborough (1727-88) painting has been temporarily prevented from exporting the picture by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

4) Bonhams launches fashion and handbags auctions in Knightsbridge

A handbag and fashion department has been created within Bonhams’ luxury division in its Knightsbridge saleroom.

5) New faces, locations and auction schedules – the latest Movers and Shakers across the art and antiques market

An update of moves and appointments from across the world of art and antiques including a new saleroom for North Yorkshire auction house Elstob & Elstob.

