Laura Chesters



Bonhams has hired former Chiswick Auctions’ specialists Meg Randell and Winnie McGee and the first auction will be held in April.

Randell is the new head of the department that will hold four sales a year offering 200-300 lots. Two will be live auctions held in Knightsbridge, taking place on April 22 and September 23, and the other two will be online-only sales which will be hosted on platforms including thesaleroom.com.

The auctions will comprise pre-owned and vintage handbags, costume jewellery, luggage and fashion items from brands such as Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada.

Jon Baddeley, managing director of Bonhams Knightsbridge, said: “This new venture will complement our other luxury departments, including watches and jewellery.”

According to GlobalData, the pre-owned luxury goods market was valued at $24bn in 2018 and is predicted to be worth $51bn by 2023.

Chiswick’s new head of its designer handbags and fashion department is Popsy Kundi and its next sale is on February 26.

