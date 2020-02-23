Most Read.jpg

1) Record-breaking Martin Brothers grinning crab saved for nation heads to Plymouth after export block

A new museum in Plymouth has acquired a ‘colossal and extraordinary grotesque grinning crab’ by the Martin Brothers after fundraising to keep the sculpture in the UK.

This Martin Brothers crab has been bought by The Box in Plymouth.

2) Elizabethan beer jug, Irish chess set, Iron ‘witch's bridle’ – six auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s weekly selection of hammer highlights includes a Victorian iron head mask known as a gossip's bridle or witch's bridle that sold in Essex.

Victorian iron gossip's or witch's bridle, £750 at Sworders.

3) Terence Cuneo ‘end of an era’ painting of British Rail’s last steam engine emerges at Sworders’ auction

A painting of the last steam engine built for British Rail by the celebrated train painter, Terence Cuneo (1907-96), is being offered at Essex saleroom Sworders next month.

‘Evening Star at Full Steam’ by Terence Cuneo, estimated at £40,000-60,000 at Sworders.

4) Pick of the week: Institutions flock to Cheltenham sale for Maria Edgeworth archive

Two institutions dominated bidding for the notebooks and correspondence of a significant Regency period female author at the Cotswold Auction Company in Cheltenham.

An engraved portrait of Mrs Maria Edgeworth, 1808.

5) From a Mission Impossible-style jewellery break-in to a missing silver sculpture – the latest round up of thefts across the art and antiques sector

The art and antiques trade have been called upon to help locate missing items after a series of incidents.

A collection of gold brooches, earrings and necklaces were taken from Ramsdens pawnbrokers in Nicholas Arcade shopping centre, Lancaster on February 6.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period February 13-19, 2020.

