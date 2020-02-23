1) Record-breaking Martin Brothers grinning crab saved for nation heads to Plymouth after export block
A new museum in Plymouth has acquired a ‘colossal and extraordinary grotesque grinning crab’ by the Martin Brothers after fundraising to keep the sculpture in the UK.
2) Elizabethan beer jug, Irish chess set, Iron ‘witch's bridle’ – six auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes
ATG’s weekly selection of hammer highlights includes a Victorian iron head mask known as a gossip's bridle or witch's bridle that sold in Essex.
3) Terence Cuneo ‘end of an era’ painting of British Rail’s last steam engine emerges at Sworders’ auction
A painting of the last steam engine built for British Rail by the celebrated train painter, Terence Cuneo (1907-96), is being offered at Essex saleroom Sworders next month.
4) Pick of the week: Institutions flock to Cheltenham sale for Maria Edgeworth archive
Two institutions dominated bidding for the notebooks and correspondence of a significant Regency period female author at the Cotswold Auction Company in Cheltenham.
5) From a Mission Impossible-style jewellery break-in to a missing silver sculpture – the latest round up of thefts across the art and antiques sector
The art and antiques trade have been called upon to help locate missing items after a series of incidents.
