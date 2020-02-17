Laura Chesters



Lancaster

Detectives in Lancaster are appealing for information following a burglary where thieves entered a pawnbrokers through the ceiling and stole around £32,000 of jewellery.

Thieves broke into Ramsdens pawnbrokers in Nicholas Arcade shopping centre at around 8pm on February 6 and stole a collection of gold brooches, earrings and necklaces.

DC Adam Jussub of Lancaster Police said: “Some of the jewellery is unique. So we would appeal to the public to contact police if they come across any of these unusual items.”



Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 1391 of February 6, 2020.

Wimborne

On February 8, Mill House Antiques and Watches in Wimborne, Dorset, was broken into overnight. Thousands of pounds of watches and jewellery were taken.

Anyone with information on this theft and the whereabouts of the jewellery and watches should call 101 quoting the Dorset police crime reference number 55200020155.

Brighton

The owner of a silver sculpture that went missing when she moved from Brighton at the end of 2018 is hoping it may be spotted by someone in the antiques trade.

The silver sculpture is by goldsmith and artist Wayne Victor Meeten and is called Autumn Leaves.

It went missing in November 2019 during a house move from Brighton to Northern Ireland and the police in Brighton were notified in February 2020.

Contact the police using Brighton crime reference number SP-23875-20-4747-IR.

Anyone with information about any of these thefts can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.