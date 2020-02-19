Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Plymouth’s The Box, a museum, gallery and archive, will open in May and will put the crab on permanent display.



The salt-glazed stoneware crab was made in 1880 and is regarded as a striking example of Robert Wallace Martin’s grotesque sculpture and is one of the earliest-known pieces of sculptural Martinware.

The Martin Brothers, an independent pottery manufacturer in the late 19th and early 20th century, produced a distinct type of ceramic sculpture and pottery inspired by gothic art and the natural world.

The Box is planning an exhibition highlighting the work of the Martin Brothers and their influence during 2021/2022. This crab will form part of this show alongside its existing collection of 106 Martinware works.

The Box's collection includes vases, jugs, tiles, chess pieces, and human and animal figures, Wally birds, rare grotesques such as spoon warmers as well as a large vase depicting the potters’ kiln at Southall. Of the Martinware pieces in The Box, all but one—a purchase in the 1970s—came from the collection of Sydney K. Greenslade, a Devon architect who was an early champion and friend of the Martin Brothers.

Art curator at The Box, Terah Walkup said: “Although the crab looks amusing on first sight it’s a truly unique object that stretches the boundaries of art and science with its combination of anatomical detail and human expression. Its scale and design mark an important moment in the Martin Brothers’ production.”

The sculpture was temporarily barred from export last year after it had sold at auction in 2018 for a record price for Martinware.

The museum met the asking price of £217,250 (VAT excluded, this was the match price agreed upon by the vendor and the Reviewing Committee for the Export of Works of Art). Funding for the sculpture came from the National Heritage Memorial Fund, the Art Fund, the Victoria & Albert Purchase Grant Fund/Arts Council England, the Henry Moore Foundation, and the Decorative Arts Society.

Dealer Martin Levy and chair of the Decorative Arts Society, said: “The society was delighted to have offered its largest grant to date at the beginning of The Box’s campaign to save this export-stopped crab for the nation and warmly congratulates all at Plymouth on the successful outcome.”

René Olivieri, interim chair of the National Heritage Memorial Fund, said: “The Martinware crab reflects Victorian fascination with the natural world and the macabre. Now, after 140 years in a private collection, the sculpture has been saved to become part of the nation’s heritage and will finally go on public display.”

The crab had been blocked from export by The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) on the recommendation from the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest (RCEWA).

The RCEWA said the crab has “outstanding aesthetic importance and its significant interest for the study of late Victorian art pottery, the work of the Martin Brothers and of Robert Wallace Martin in particular”.

Read ATG's guide to buying Martin Brothers sculptures.