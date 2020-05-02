Laura Chesters



The group includes rare cameras and photographs as well as two rare Scioptic balls.

The private individual began collecting in 1973 and hopes members of the trade may be able to help spot some of the items if they are offered to them.

They were stolen from a unit at a storage company and many had been in a display case.

The theft is believed to have taken place between 9-11pm on April 19. The Metropolitan Police has been notified.

Anyone with information on this theft and the whereabouts of the stolen items should call 101 quoting the Metropolitan Police crime reference number 4908198/20 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Among the many items stolen are: