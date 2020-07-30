Frances Allitt



The new gallery opened earlier this month following a successful pop-up exhibition at the space in James Street, Harrogate, shortly before lockdown.

The dealership, which also has locations in London and Wiltshire, says it will draw on historic connections with Yorkshire artists such as Laura Knight and Norman Ackroyd at the new premises. It is set to focus on contemporary and Modern British art with six exhibitions planned to take place annually.

Dealer Johnny Messum says: “Our vision is to create a place where artists, art lovers and collectors can come together on a regular basis to enjoy the best contemporary art and craft from every corner of the world”.

The upper floor of the gallery will focus on British Impressionist paintings by artists such as Walter Sickert and Harold Gilman.

Currently on show is Material Textile: Modern British Female Designers, co-curated by Gray MCA, and a selection of Contemporary ceramics by French artist Thiébaut Chagué.

Visitors can book timed appointments to visit the show.





