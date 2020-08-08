Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Mayfair Art Weekend was meant to run from June 26-28 this year but was called off as a result of coronavirus restrictions. It was initially rescheduled for late July.

However, following continued government legislation as well as an audience survey conducted in July regarding how visitors wished to approach the event, it is now scheduled to run from October 2-4.

The event will include a late-night Gallery Hop on Friday, during which visitors are guided around some of the participating galleries.

The annual event showcases Mayfair galleries as they stage exhibitions, with an emphasis on the area’s Modern and Contemporary businesses. This year marks its seventh staging.





