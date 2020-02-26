KCSADA 2020 BUTCHOFF - Pugin Table 2_1.jpg
Among the pieces on offer at the inaugural KCSADA Summer Showcase is this gothic revival oak centre table designed by AWN Pugin for Morel & Seddon commissioned by George IV for Windsor Castle. It is available at Butchoff.

Dubbed the Kensington Church Street Antiques Dealers Association (KCSADA) Summer Showcase, the event runs from June 19-30.

The west London is home to around 60 dealers and offers buyers the chance to snap up anything from Asian porcelain to Art Deco furniture.  

For the inaugural showcase the theme is ‘Fit for Royalty’, and many of the pieces on offer have connections to various monarchs.

This George III period mahogany table clock with a brass mount bearing the Royal Coat of Arms from Howard Walwyn Fine Antique Clocks is also featured at the inaugural KCSADA Summer Showcase.

Highlights include a gothic revival oak centre table designed by AWN Pugin for Morel & Seddon commissioned by George IV for Windsor Castle at Butchoff, which hosts English Royal Furniture: A Curated Collection, and a George III period mahogany table clock with a brass mount bearing the Royal Coat of Arms at Howard Walwyn Fine Antique Clocks.

Other exhibitions include Glitz and Glamour in Regency England at Patrick Sandberg Antiques, Revival of the Regency at Denton Antiques, Meiji Masters at David Brower Antiques and Wonders of the Orient at JAN Fine Art.

