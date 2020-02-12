Frances Allitt



Launched in 2016 by Sue Ede, the event has previously taken place in October at the Haynes Motor Museum. However, the venue’s schedule meant that only limited dates were available this year.

Ede said: “The only dates we were able to secure for Bruton 2020 clashed with The Decorative Antiques & Textiles Autumn Fair (DATF), where a number of our exhibitors plus our security staff will be in attendance, so we had no alternative but to cancel.”

The autumn DATF takes place in Battersea, London, from September 29-October 4.

Ede told ATG that the cancellation is a temporary measure and that Bruton is expected to return next year.

It is a sister event to Ede’s Bath Decorative Antiques Fair, which has its 31st edition from March 6-8.





